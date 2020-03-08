All tourism sites in the province are still open to visitors. However measures to prevent the epidemic and ensure safety for visitors have been strengthened. Statistics show that the number of tourists from Russia - the second biggest market of the province remains stable.

Anex-Vietnam- a tourism company- reveals that since the beginning of 2020, the company has brought more than 70,000 Russian tourists to NhaTrang city.

Besides key international markets such as Russia, Khanh Hoa province has also welcomed visitors from other emerging markets like Malaysia and Thailand. Ensuring safety, creating a friendly and comfortable environment for tourists during their stay in NhaTrang is the province’s first priority amid the epidemic outbreak.

To minimize losses, besides measures to prevent the epidemic, the province’s tourism sector should also take the initiative in promoting the locality’s tourism to markets which are not affected by the epidemic.

According to the provincial Tourism Department, in January 2020, the province welcomed about 520,000 tourists, up 5.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019; of the figure, foreign visitors accounted for about 300,000, up 5.3 percent, bringing a revenue of nearly 137,000 USD. It’s also a positive signal in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak./.

VNA