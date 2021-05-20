Nhan Dan Newspaper has new Editor-in-Chief
Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), has been appointed as Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper.
Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia (R) hands over the Politburo's decision to Le Quoc Minh on May 20 (Photo: VNA)
The Politburo’s decision to relieve Minh from the post of VNA Deputy General Director and appoint him to the new position was handed over on May 20 by Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education.
At the ceremony in Hanoi, Nghia said the Nhan Dan Newspaper is the central organ of the Communist Party of Vietnam and also the mouthpiece of the Party, State, and Vietnamese people.
It is one of the leading press agencies in the country that has always excellently fulfilled its tasks and been honoured with many noble rewards.
Those achievements are attributable to generations of its staff, including the editorial board, especially the Editor-in-Chief, he noted.
Nghia thanked former Editor-in-Chief Thuan Huu for his contributions to the revolutionary press of Vietnam as well as the Party’s popularisation and education work.
Congratulating Minh on his appointment, Nghia expressed his hope that the new Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan will build on the obtained achievements and join the newspaper’s editorial board to uphold its 70-year tradition and promote communication effectiveness.
For his part, Minh said he wishes to receive support from the editorial board and the entire staff of the newspaper so that Nhan Dan will remain the voice of the Party and State./.