Politics Vietnamese, Canadian PMs hold phone talks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on May 19 to discuss measures promoting bilateral ties and COVID-19 response.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand look to raise trade to 25 bln USD Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai agreed to implement measures to raise bilateral trade to 25 billion USD soon during their phone talks on May 19.