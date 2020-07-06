Nhan dan newspaper’s national table tennis championships on horizon
The 38th Nhan Dan Newspaper National Table Tennis Championships - PetroVietnam - Ca Mau Fertiliser Cup 2020 will take place in HCM City from July 12 to 19, a press conference in Hanoi on July 6 heard.
Deputy Editor-in-Chief Que Dinh Nguyen speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
The championships will be co-hosted by the Nhan dan newspaper, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Vietnam Sports Administration, the Vietnam Table Tennis Federation, and the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports.
Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Que Dinh Nguyen said this year’s championships will attract a record 175 players from the 18 teams of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, Binh Duong, Long An, Lam Dong, Tay Ninh, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Dong Nai, HCM City, public security and armed forces, the T&T club, and other clubs in HCM City.
They will compete in men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles tournaments.
From the championship will come the national team to play in international tournaments this year and at the 31st Southeast Asian Games 2021 in Vietnam./.
