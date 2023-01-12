Nhat Tan peach blossom village vibrant ahead of Tet
With the Lunar New Year 2023, or Tet, just around the corner, the Nhat Tan peach blossom village in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district is busy meeting demand among Hanoians for flower decorations during the holiday.
Pre-ordered peach blossom trees being delivered to customers. (Photo: VNA)
Peach blossoms are in full swing in the Nhat Tan Bridge area to greet the spring. (Photo: VNA)
Nhat Tan peach blossoms showing off their beauty. (Photo: VNA)
Nhat Tan peach blossoms showing off their beauty. (Photo: VNA)
Growers bring peach blossoms to the market to meet demand for decorations during the Tet holiday. (Photo: VNA)