Nhat Tan peach village blooms ahead of Tet
Peach flowers in full bloom (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Nhat Tan village is located in Tay Ho district, Hanoi. This place is considered one of the largest suppliers of peach flowers in the capital.
Peach trees here are diverse in types, from bonsai to large trees, mini peaches and natural peaches. However, those that are most popular with customers are: bonsai peaches, antique peaches and peach blossom branches.
A working day of the peach farmers in Nhat Tan starts very early. They travel to the garden to select the most beautiful branches, carefully cut and sell them at the nearby Quang Ba flower market.
This market is open from morning to late at night, selling all kinds of peach blossoms.
Nhat Tan peach branches are quite reasonably priced, from 100,000 VND (4.4 USD) to 500,000 depending on size. They are the first choice of many customers because of their low cost and space-saving when displayed at home.
Potted peach trees often require more sophisticated care and cost from a few million to several tens of millions of dong per tree.
In recent years, many companies and offices often rent giant peach trees to decorate the lobby of their buildings. These trees have rental prices ranging from 5 million to 20 million VND. At the end of Tet holiday, peach growers come to pick up the trees to continue renting the following year.
Besides business, Nhat Tan village also offers free entry for visitors to visit and take photos.
In the midst of the chaos of life, watching the peach blossoms, enjoying the wonderful scenery of Nhat Tan, will definitely be an unforgettable experience for any visitor./.