Society PM pays pre-Tet visit to Thanh Hoa Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a working Government delegation to visit officials, soldiers, and policy beneficiaries in the north central province of Thanh Hoa on January 24 ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Society NA Chairman pays pre-Tet visit to Ca Mau National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited and offered New Year wishes to officers and soldiers of U Minh 2 Battalion, Regiment 896, the Military High Command of Ca Mau province on January 24, as part of his ongoing working trip to southern provinces.

Society Schools to be re-opened no later than February 14 The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), Ministry of Health (MoH) together with municipal and provincial authorities are determined to re-open schools no later than February 14, said Deputy Minister of Education and Training Ngo Thi Minh.

Society Cambodian armed forces present Tet gifts to Tay Ninh armed forces Commander of the military sub-region of Cambodia’s Tbong Khmum province Lieut. Gen. Iet Bun Thuonl extended wishes and presented gifts to border guards and military officers of southern Tay Ninh province at Xa Mat international border gate in Tan Bien district's Tan Lap commune on January 24, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.