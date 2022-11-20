At the signing ceremony. (Photo: NIC)

Hanoi (VNA) - The National Innovation Center (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, CMC Corp. and CMC University - the first model of digital university in Vietnam - have just signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote innovation and digital transformation.



Under the MoU, NIC will support CMC Corp. to establish an innovation centre to contribute to the development of the innovation and startup ecosystem in Vietnam.



Specifically, NIC will coordinate with the corporation to research, propose and deploy solutions for innovation, digital transformation, and development of the digital space for businesses in various fields.



NIC director Vu Quoc Huy said that the two sides are committed to carrying out activities under the Vietnam Innovation Initiative (InnovateVN) as well as suggesting and implementing innovative solutions within the framework of the Vietnam Innovation Challenge Programme initiated by CMC Corp and its partners.



Huy said he hoped that the collaboration of the two sides will contribute to promoting the research, development and application of new solutions on innovation and digital transformation for businesses in various fields./.