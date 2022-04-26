According to organizers, the return will be marked with a special musical program on April 29 evening.

The tour, named “Decoding the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long”, will be reactivated as part of efforts to recover Hanoi’s tourism. In the time ahead, tourism companies plan to add new services and experiences so as to make this tour more attractive.

Joining the tour, travelers have a chance to visit Đoan Môn (Main Gate), the entrance to the king’s residence for 1.5-hour, and learn about the site’s history, architecture, and functions./.

VNA