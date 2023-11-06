Night tour to Hanoi's Temple of Literature officially launched
Tourists and locals in the capital city of Hanoi have an opportunity to enjoy a dazzling light and traditional music and a taste of quintessence of Vietnamese educational history while engaging in the night tour to the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in the heart of Hanoi.
The Temple of Literature's night tour offers tourists an entirely different experience since it uses technology and lighting. Visitors are taken to different areas in the Temple of Literate, from the gate to various key places inside the complex.
The service was officially launched on October 29. The night tour is open from 19:20 to 22:30 on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
This is the fourth tour of this kind in Hanoi, as part of the capital’s endeavor to develop night-time tourism./.