The Temple of Literature's night tour offers tourists an entirely different experience since it uses technology and lighting. Visitors are taken to different areas in the Temple of Literate, from the gate to various key places inside the complex.

The service was officially launched on October 29. The night tour is open from 19:20 to 22:30 on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

This is the fourth tour of this kind in Hanoi, as part of the capital’s endeavor to develop night-time tourism./.

VNA