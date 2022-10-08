In Hanoi, two offerings to receive major attention in recent times are night tours to the Thang Long Imperial Citadel and to Hoa Lo Prison.

On the “Decoding the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long” tour, visitors have the chance to walk through the ancient royal space, offer incense to commemorate the 52 ancestors at Kinh Thien Palace, and learn about Hanoi’s history through antiquities unearthed under the site.

At Hoa Lo Prison, meanwhile, the “Sacred Night 2: Live Like Flowers” tour allows visitors to learn about Vietnam’s heroic history, with plays staged depicting the strong spirit of revolutionary soldiers and especially female prisoners.

Night tours to Thang Long Imperial Citadel and Hoa Lo Prison have received a warm response from local and foreign visitors.

Following on from the success of these night tours, other relic sites in Hanoi such as Ngoc Son Temple and the Temple of Literature - Quoc Tu Giam have been planning to expand their evening activities.

Indeed, there will soon be a night tour of the Temple of Literature - Quoc Tu Giam, to stimulate tourism development in parallel with preserving and promoting Hanoi’s traditional cultural values./.

VNA