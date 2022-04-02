Videos Foreign arrivals to Vietnam in March surge The number of international arrivals to Vietnam in March increased by 41.4 percent over the previous month and 2.2 times against the same period last year as Vietnam has fully reopened and many international flights have been restored.

Destinations Festive atmosphere warms up Da Nang After announcing the full reopening of its tourism sector, Da Nang city is working to re-establish its image of one of the most vibrant tourist destinations in the central region.

Travel Top 10 hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam voted by travelers around world Vietnam's tourism sector officially entered the recovery stage after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging an increase in demand of search for destinations, US-based online booking travel agency Booking.com announced top 10 most hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022.

Travel Ninh Thuan striving towards dynamic, sustainable development Since its re-establishment 30 years ago, the south central province of Ninh Thuan has been exerting efforts to make breakthroughs towards dynamic and sustainable development.