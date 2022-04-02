Night-time products hoped to bring new opportunities for tourism development
At the Asia Park in central Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An estimated 18 million international tourists visited Vietnam in 2019, but their spending in the country remained low, which is a challenge to the tourism sector. Night-time services and products could be the key answer to the issue.
According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), night tourism products and services are quite bustling in a number of cities and tourist hubs like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hoi An, Sapa, and Hue. They take place in the forms of walking streets, shopping malls, night food, night markets, bars, cafes, cinemas, discos, and other art and entertainment events on and off the street.
At the Hoan Kiem Lake walking street in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)These activities keep tourists to stay longer and stimulate consumer demand, which in turn will attract more investors to pour their capital in entertainment and shopping facilities. Meanwhile, travel agencies will have plans to offer longer tours, and longer stays mean more money spent.
In July 2020, the Prime Minister approved a project on the development of nigh economy serving the promotion of domestic consumption and tourism. It focuses on developing cultural services, entertainment, dining, shopping, and tourism activities taking place from 6pm to 6am the next day.
Specifically, by 2025, Vietnam will form a system of night tourism products in large urban tourist centres like Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, Hoi An, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Can Tho, Phu Quoc, and Ho Chi Minh City. As a result, the average spending of visitors are expected to increase by 5-6 percent; while the average length of their stay will be half a day longer.
Currently, many localities in the central region have embarked on building and developing night tourism products to better meet the needs of holiday makers.
Quang Binh is building its evening sightseeing tour by electric cars and a night market street in Dong Hoi city as well as night leisure services at the Phong Nha –Ke Bang area. Thua Thien-Hue province’s Hue city, meanwhile, is ready to launch a night walking street around its imperial citadel area. Quang Nam province, which considers night tourism services a path toward the realisation of sustainable tourism development goals, focuses on activities in the local Hoi An ancient town, and at the Vinpearl Nam Hoi An complex, Hoi An Impression Theme Park, and Hoi An Lune Centre./.