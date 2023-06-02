Society NA Chairman's gifts presented to Vietnamese in four southern provinces of Laos A ceremony was held in Pakse city in the Lao province of Champasak on June 2 to present gifts of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to the Vietnamese communities in the southern provinces of Champasak, Attapeu, Salavanh and Sekong.

Videos Promoting Vietnamese cuisine in Macau Situated on a small street in Macau (China), the two-year old “Hanoi Vietnam” restaurant is a popular destination among local diners, who account for 80% of its customers.

Society Da Nang launches app to help visitors easily access to public toilets Visitors to Da Nang can easily locate public toilets that are open for free throughout the central city, via an application launched recently on the Danang Smart City mobile app.

Society Forum highlights RoK firms’ corporate social responsibility in central region The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Consulate General in Da Nang on June 2 held a forum in Quang Nam province on June 2 to highlight the corporate social responsibility (CSR) that RoK firms have shown in the central region.