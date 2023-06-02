Nine A prizes to be presented at 17th National Press Awards
The National Press Awards Council announced on June 2 that they voted to select nine A, 24 B and 46 C prizes, and a number of consolation prizes to be awarded during a ceremony on June 21, which is concurrent with the 98th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.
According to the judging panel, the entries fully and profoundly reflected the political, socio-economic and cultural affairs, defence, security and foreign relations of the country last year. Many works have shown in-depth analysis, critical perspectives, and positive social impact, displaying professionalism, attractiveness, and the spirit of modern journalism.
The National Press Awards is a significant event that attracts special attention from the entire national press community. It is the most prestigious award dedicated to outstanding journalistic works and honours the best authors or groups of authors each year.
With 16 editions so far, it has increasingly established its reputation as the most prestigious professional award for journalists nationwide./.