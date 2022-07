Business Ministry projects three economic growth scenarios to 2023 The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has developed three forecast scenarios for the last six months of this year and next year.

The World Bank (WB) and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on July 26 signed an agreement on the provision of a 2.5 million USD grant from the Japan Social Development Fund to finance a project that will strengthen the delivery of legal aid services to vulnerable groups in the northern part of Vietnam, focusing on Dien Bien and Yen Bai provinces.

A consulting session on exporting spices to the Middle East and Africa will be organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) on July 27 to help Vietnamese producers seek partners and business opportunities in these markets.

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,192 VND/USD on July 27, down 4 VND from the previous day.