They comprised coffee, rubber, cashew nuts, vegetables and fruit, rice, tra fish (pangasius), shrimp, wood products and materials in service of production, according to the Customs Control and Supervision Department under the General Department of Customs.

Vietnam has earned 201 billion USD from exports so far this year, up 17.3% year-on-year, of which nearly 28 billion USD came from agriculture, a rise of 13.9%.



The Department said the simplified customs procedures have facilitated exports, particularly agro-fishery products, adding that up to 80% of agricultural products have gone through “green zone” established to speed up customs clearance procedures./.

VNA