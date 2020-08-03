Nine detained for illegally entering Vietnam
The Si Ma Cai border post of the northern border province of Lao Cai recently detained nine people, four women and five men, while they were crossing the border river to Vietnam illegally, head of the post, Major Ta Binh Nguyen said on August 3.
Staff of Si Ma Cai border post inspect border area (Photo: VNA)
The group said they had illegally crossed the border into China before the lunar New Year earlier this year. They were detained by Chinese authorities in July but escaped back to Vietnam on August 2.
The post imposed administrative fines on them and sent them to quarantine.
The officer added that so far this year, the post has detained more than 700 people who illegally enter Vietnam from China. They are from various localities and worked in China.
The post has started legal procedures against two people who illegally brought 14 migrants to China, he revealed./.
