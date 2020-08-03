Society Security Ministry spokesman speaks about illegal entry Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security and spokesman, Maj. Gen. To An Xo answered questions on issues related to public security under its State management, during the regular Government press conference in Hanoi on August 3.

Society Heavy rains, strong winds damage houses in Mekong Delta Heavy rains and strong winds damaged houses and caused erosion along riverbanks and coastal areas in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta over the weekend (August 1-2).

Society Vietnamese, Chinese arrested for illegal entry Many Vietnamese and Chinese have been arrested for illegally entering Vietnam in recent days.

Society Vietnamese, Scot jailed in Hanoi on drug offences The Hanoi City People’s Court on August 3 handed down jail sentences to a Vietnamese and a Scot on charges of trafficking drugs.