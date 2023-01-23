Culture - Sports “Pia” cake – Soc Trang’s traditional sweet snack The confluence of three ethnicities in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, that of the Kinh, the Hoa and the Khmer, makes it a great place to discover the beauty of different cultures and observe distinct customs.

Culture - Sports Dich Diep Trang millennium-old village in northern Vietnam Dich Diep, an ancient village in Truc Chinh commune of Truc Ninh district, the Red River Delta province of Nam Dinh, is a mirror of the traditional culture of Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Feng shui meaning of Cat symbol The Lunar New Year 2023 is the Year of the Cat. It is believed that if feng shui cat figurines are placed appropriately, it will bring about good fortune, prosperity, and good luck to owners.

Culture - Sports Dong Ho paintings - unique folk culture in Red River Delta As part of the national intangible cultural heritage, Dong Ho painting or Dong Ho folk woodcut painting is a genre of Vietnamese folk painting, stemming from Dong Ho village in the northern province of Bac Ninh in the 17th century.