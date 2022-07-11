Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security is investigating nine people in seven cities and provinces for spreading rumors saying Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup, a private conglomerate, had been banned from travelling abroad.



Lieutenant General To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security, said on July 11 that the authorised forces have verified and transferred the information of one of the nine people, To Vi Hoan, a 38-year-old man in Hanoi, to the municipal Department of Information and Communications.



As identified by the ministry, Hoan spread false information related to Vingroup, affecting the reputation, rights and legitimate interests of the firm, as well as the stock market.



Earlier, Xo said the information posted on social networks about preventive measures imposed on the head of Vingroup is incorrect.



According to the officer, in recent days, a number of social media accounts have spread information that the corporation leader was banned from leaving the country because he was being investigated.



The ministry confirmed that such information is false and incorrect, he said, adding that currently, its professional departments are verifying those behind the rumours to handle in accordance with the law.



The rumours about Vuong, who has a certain influence on the stock and corporate bond markets, not only had severe consequences on the economy, but also damaged many organisations and individuals, and could be a criminal offence./.