A man approaches a capsized boat (File photo: www.thejakartapost.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nine fishermen are missing in Indonesia after their boat sank off waters of Sumatra island.

Indonesian search and rescue forces on June 23 said that the incident was due to bad weather and high waves off the island’s northwestern coast.

Their locations are yet to be identified as poor weather hinders the search for them.

The incident took place one day after a vessel carrying 16 fishermen capsized near Anak Krakatau volcano in Sunda Strait which separates the two islands of Sumatra and Java.

Nine of them were rescued while the rest are still missing.

Maritime accidents are common in Indonesia due to lax safety standards.

In January, 10 people went missing after a boat carrying 20 migrant workers to neighbouring Malaysia capsized off the coast of Sumatra island./.