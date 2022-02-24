Nine saved, two died in ship accident offshore Vung Tau
Rescuers on February 24 saved nine sailors and found two bodies from an accident that involved the VANDON ACE vessel which was en route from Papua New Guinea to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
According to the National Committee for Incident and Disaster Response and Search and Rescue, the accident took place in the waters of Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau on February 23.
The ship’s engine broke down in bad weather. At that time, there were 19 Vietnamese sailors aboard the vessel owned by the Hong Gay shipping company located in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city. As the ship drifted to a location 160 nautical miles southeast of Vung Tau, sailors informed land that they were about to leave the ship for the lifeboat. Communication was cut right after that.
The rescue committee asked six ships operating nearby to search for the sailors.
Further search and rescue efforts are underway for those remaining unaccounted for./.