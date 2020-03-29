Nine Thai airlines suspend domestic, int’l flights to contain COVID-19
Pasengers wear face masks while waiting for their flights at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 25 (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) - Nine Thai airlines, including six low-cost ones, are suspending domestic and international flights in a concerted measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) director-general Chula Sukmanop confirmed on March 27.
According to the CAAT head, those suspended flights include Thai Airways International's all domestic flights and all international flights to Asian destinations from now until May 31 and all international flights to European destinations from April 1 until May 31.
Also suspended are Thai Smile Airways' domestic flights on Chiang Mai- Phuket route from now until May 31 and all international flights from now until May 31, Bangkok Airways' most domestic flights and all international flights from March 29 until October 24, Thai AirAsia's all domestic flights from April 1 until April 30 and all international flights from now until October 24 and Nok Air's all international flights from now until October 25.
Thai Lion Air's all domestic and international flights will be halt from now to April 30, Thai Viet Jet Air's all international flights from now to August, Thai Airasia X's all international flights from now to June 16 and Nok Scoot Air's all international flights from now to April 30./.