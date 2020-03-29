World Indonesia, Malaysia witness surge in COVID-19 cases Indonesia and Malaysia have recorded a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases with more than 100 new patients confirmed in 24 hours as of March 28 noon.

World Indonesia shortens stock trading hours for first time in history The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) will shorten trading hours, starting March 30, as one among measures to reduce market volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first time in history that the IDX has made such a move.

World Thailand, Cambodia announce new COVID-19 cases Thailand on March 28 reported 109 new COVID-19 cases and one death, bringing the total to 1,245 infections and six deaths.

World Shangri-La Dialogue 2020 cancelled over COVID-19 Organisers of the 2020 Shangri-La Dialogue have announced that the forum, initially scheduled for June 5-7 in Singapore, will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​