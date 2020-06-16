Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynasty
Among ancient items under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), the last feudal dynasty in Vietnam, is a set of nine tripod cauldrons, which was recognised as national treasures in 2012.
Nine tripod cauldrons are placed in The Mieu yard in Hue imperial city (Photo: VNA)
They represent the wish about everlasting existence of the Nguyen Dynasty and a prosperous country (Photo: VNA)
The highest cauldron is 2.5m high and the shortest is 2.3m high (Photo: VNA)
The set of nine tripod cauldrons was recognised as national treasures in 2012. (Photo: VNA)
