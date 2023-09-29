Nine-month CPI increases by 3.16% year on year (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The average consumer price index (CPI) in the first nine months of this year increases by 3.16% from the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on September 29.

According to the GSO, nine of the 11 categories of goods and services saw price hikes, particularly transport services with airfare surging 71.56% year on year, train services 31.26% and coach 8.33%.

Besides, the prices of education services picked up 7.28%, housing and construction materials 6.73%, food 4.85%, and drinks and tobacco 3.48%.

In the period, prices declined in two categories – petrol and oil 15.26%, and postal and telecommunications services 0.62%

Meanwhile, the core inflation in the period rose 4.49% year on year, as petrol and oil, which recorded significant prices reduction, are not included in the goods basket for calculating inflation.

The September CPI increased 1.08% compared to August and went up 3.66% from the same month last year. Core inflation in the month rose 0.26% compared to the previous month and climbed 3.8% compared to the same period last year./.