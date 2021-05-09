Ninh Binh – a tourist magnet
-
The golden Ngo Dong river welcome domestic and foreign tourists to the Tam Coc – Bich Dong tourism site. (Photo: VNA)
-
Trang An boat station, where tourists visit the caves in the Trang An eco-tourism complex. (Photo: VNA)
-
The golden Ngo Dong river welcome domestic and foreign tourists to the Tam Coc – Bich Dong tourism site. (Photo: VNA)
-
Storks spread their wings over the golden rice fields. (Photo: VNA)
-
Temple of King Dinh Tien Hoang, where many cultural, historical, artistic, and spiritual values are kept. (Photo: VNA)
-
Van Long was originally known as a "no-wave bay" because of the smooth water flow like a large mirror reflecting the sky. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ca Cave with magical beauty at Van Long Nature Reserve. (Photo: VNA)
-
Stunning beauty of Tam Coc during the ripen rice season. (Photo: VNA)
-
Bai Dinh Pagoda in Trang An Ecotourism Area is a large temple complex with an area of 539 ha, including a cultural park and a Buddhist institute, Dam Thi lake area and many under construction. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ancient Non Nuoc pagoda (old name: Duc Thuy Son) (Photo: VNA)
-
A semicircle lake with ancient beauty is located at Thien Ton Pagoda (the historical and cultural site of Hoa Lu ancient capital). (Photo: VNA)
-
Tourists take a boat to Thung Nang (Sunshine Valley). Thung Nang is a low-lying place, flooded and surrounded by majestic high mountains, separated from the noisy life rhythm. (Photo: VNA)
-
A view of modernized Ninh Binh city (Photo: VNA)
-
A corner of Ninh Binh city by night (Photo: VNA)
-
Tourists discover the nature and watch the rare flamingoes and storks in Thung Nham bird park. (Photo: VNA)