Ninh Binh – a tourist magnet

Mentioning Ninh Binh province, tourists not only think of a historic relic but also an alluring tourism destination. Ninh Binh has numerous valuable cultural and historical heritage sites such as Hoa Lu ancient capital, Phat Diem stone church, Bich Dong pagoda, Bai Dinh pagoda, Thai Vi temple, and various intangible cultural heritage elements such as festivals, folk singing and culinary culture.