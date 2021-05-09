Ninh Binh – a tourist magnet

Hotline: (024) 39411349
Mentioning Ninh Binh province, tourists not only think of a historic relic but also an alluring tourism destination. Ninh Binh has numerous valuable cultural and historical heritage sites such as Hoa Lu ancient capital, Phat Diem stone church, Bich Dong pagoda, Bai Dinh pagoda, Thai Vi temple, and various intangible cultural heritage elements such as festivals, folk singing and culinary culture.
  • The golden Ngo Dong river welcome domestic and foreign tourists to the Tam Coc – Bich Dong tourism site. (Photo: VNA)

  • Trang An boat station, where tourists visit the caves in the Trang An eco-tourism complex. (Photo: VNA)

  • Storks spread their wings over the golden rice fields. (Photo: VNA)

  • Temple of King Dinh Tien Hoang, where many cultural, historical, artistic, and spiritual values are kept. (Photo: VNA)

  • Van Long was originally known as a "no-wave bay" because of the smooth water flow like a large mirror reflecting the sky. (Photo: VNA)

  • Ca Cave with magical beauty at Van Long Nature Reserve. (Photo: VNA)

  • Stunning beauty of Tam Coc during the ripen rice season. (Photo: VNA)

  • Bai Dinh Pagoda in Trang An Ecotourism Area is a large temple complex with an area of 539 ha, including a cultural park and a Buddhist institute, Dam Thi lake area and many under construction. (Photo: VNA)

  • Ancient Non Nuoc pagoda (old name: Duc Thuy Son) (Photo: VNA)

  • A semicircle lake with ancient beauty is located at Thien Ton Pagoda (the historical and cultural site of Hoa Lu ancient capital). (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourists take a boat to Thung Nang (Sunshine Valley). Thung Nang is a low-lying place, flooded and surrounded by majestic high mountains, separated from the noisy life rhythm. (Photo: VNA)

  • A view of modernized Ninh Binh city (Photo: VNA)

  • A corner of Ninh Binh city by night (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourists discover the nature and watch the rare flamingoes and storks in Thung Nham bird park. (Photo: VNA)

