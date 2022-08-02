Destinations Green, quiet side of Da Lat Sun rays break through green pine forests, white clouds on the hills and thick fog add their charms to the peaceful landscape of the Central Highlands town Da Lat.

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.

Videos Da Nang to host golf tourism festival The central coastal city of Da Nang will hold an international golf tourism festival from August 28, aiming to attract more golf lovers to Vietnam.

Travel Vietnam continuously ranks in world’s top fastest-growing destinations Vietnam has remained in the world’s top fastest-growing destinations, expanding 50 – 70% monthly, since the beginning of 2022, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).