Ninh Binh among world’s best-hidden family vacation spots
Canadian travel magazine “The Travel” has released their top 10 of the world’s best-hidden family vacation spots to visit in 2023, including Ninh Binh in Vietnam.
Nestled in the northern part of Vietnam, The Travel wrote, Ninh Binh is one of the best-hidden family vacations in the world and guarantees a unique experience.
“It’s scenic nature is one of the most attractive things about the place. It also boasts a fascinating history and an amazing culture,” it added.
According to the magazine, both kids and adults will enjoy marveling at stunning caves, hiking through lush forests, going rock climbing, and enjoying a boat ride along the Tam Coc River./.