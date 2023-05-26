Nestled in the northern part of Vietnam, The Travel wrote, Ninh Binh is one of the best-hidden family vacations in the world and guarantees a unique experience.

“It’s scenic nature is one of the most attractive things about the place. It also boasts a fascinating history and an amazing culture,” it added.

According to the magazine, both kids and adults will enjoy marveling at stunning caves, hiking through lush forests, going rock climbing, and enjoying a boat ride along the Tam Coc River./.

VNA