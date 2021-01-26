Ninh Binh announces plans for National Tourism Year 2021
Ninh Binh, a tourist destination in Vietnam’s northern region and host of the National Tourism Year 2021, has released its plans for the annual programme, which feature myriad tourism, cultural, and sporting events.
A pond within the Thien Ton pagoda in Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)
The opening ceremony, with the theme “Hoa Lu - Millennium-old Ancient Capital”, is set for April 20 at the local cultural and historical site of Hoa Lu ancient citadel.
Key events to take place throughout the year include festivals at Bai Dinh Pagoda, Hoa Lu ancient citadel, and the Trang An Landscape Complex, a Tam Coc - Trang An tourism week, and a photo and art exhibition on Ninh Binh.
The province will also host the Southeast Asian karate championships and be the venue for the sport at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) later in the year.
In response to the National Tourism Year, 27 cities and provinces nationwide, including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Lam Dong, will also organise a range of enticing activities.
Some 90km south of Hanoi, Ninh Binh’s many famous destinations includethe Trang An Landscape Complex - a UNESCO-recognised heritage site; Tam Coc, nicknamed “Ha Long Bay on Land”; Cuc Phuong National Park; Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve; and Phat Diem Stone Cathedral.
The province was selected as host for this year, after its activities planned as host in 2020 were cancelled due to COVID-19.
It aims to welcome 7 million tourist arrivals in 2021, after welcoming just 2.8 million last year, or 37 percent of the 2019 figure, because of the pandemic./.