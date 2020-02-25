Environment Vietnam builds public private collaboration to address plastic waste A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build public private collaboration towards circular economy in plastic waste management was signed in Hanoi on February 19.

Society Ministry requests tightened control of wildlife trafficking, consumption The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has demanded sectors and localities nationwide to enhance the management of illegal wildlife caging, trading and consumption.

Environment Nghe An man to set free 30kg sea turtle A rare sea turtle weighing 30 kilogrammes is being cared by a local in Quynh Luu district in the central province of Nghe An before it is released to the ocean.

Environment Quang Binh’s resident hands over rare monkey to national park A stump-tailed macaque, a rare and precious animal, has been handed over voluntarily by a local resident to the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in central Quang Binh province.