Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh is now home to 47 bears previously held captive for their bile and illegal trade.

Visitors can gain a better insight into the bears’ habitat after watching them close up and taking part in interactive exhibitions and other experiential programmes.



Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh has established itself on the tourism map as an attractive destination for wildlife rescue and conservation.



Together with humanitarian rescue, the sanctuary is operating a sustainable nature-based tourism model with a view to calling on the public to respect wildlife and say no to wildlife products.



Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh welcomed more than 10,000 visitors last year, who appreciated its heart-rending stories of rescued bears and its efforts to raise public awareness about wildlife conservation and welfare./.

