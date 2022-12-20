Society Infographic Victory of “Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the Air” In the 12 days and nights of fierce fights in Hanoi in late December 1972 against the US air force, the Vietnamese army and people defeated US airstrikes in the North. This triumph is also called the “Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory, which took the name from the victory of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign in 1954 that put an end to the French colonial rule over Indochina.

Society Hoarfrost blanketing top of Mount Fansipan As temperatures plummet to below zero Celsius, hoarfrost has blanketed the top of Mount Fansipan - the highest peak in Indochina and sitting in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Society Capacity building project for Vietnam-Korea university kick-starts A project on improving the capacity of education-training, governance and research for the Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU) for the 2022-2027 period kick-started in the central city of Da Nang on December 19.

Society Binh Thuan finalises preparations for National Tourism Year 2023 The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan is finalising preparations for its hosting of the National Tourism Year 2023, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on December 19.