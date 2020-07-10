Visitors to Trang An can now go kayaking as well as sightsee on tour boats.

They needn’t be too skilled to steer the kayak and a team of lifeguards is always on standby. Tourists are free to go wherever they please, to spots such as Hanh Cung Vu Lam Temple, for example, which is a three-hour round-trip.



Trang An’s management board recently introduced helicopter tours over the complex.



The helicopter flies and hovers at low altitudes, just 150 to 200 meters above the ground, providing a “bird’s-eye view” on ten-minute trips over wild and majestic beauty./.

VNA