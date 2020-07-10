Ninh Binh diversifying tourism products
Kayaking, hovering above Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in a helicopter, and exploring the night-time in Cuc Phuong National Park count among the many new tourism products the northern province of Ninh Binh has introduced to attract tourists.
Visitors to Trang An can now go kayaking as well as sightsee on tour boats.
They needn’t be too skilled to steer the kayak and a team of lifeguards is always on standby. Tourists are free to go wherever they please, to spots such as Hanh Cung Vu Lam Temple, for example, which is a three-hour round-trip.
Trang An’s management board recently introduced helicopter tours over the complex.
The helicopter flies and hovers at low altitudes, just 150 to 200 meters above the ground, providing a “bird’s-eye view” on ten-minute trips over wild and majestic beauty./.