In 2019, the northern province served 7.6 million visitors, a year-on-year rise of 3 percent. They included 970,000 international holidaymakers, up 10.7 percent, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

The tourism sector grossed 155 million USD in revenue, up 12 percent against the previous year.

The province is home to Trang An Landscape Complex - which was recognised by UNESCO as the world’s mixed cultural and natural heritage, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

The 2020 National Tourism Year will feature the theme “Hoa Lu – ancient capital of a thousand years” with 27 activities, including Bai Dinh pagoda festival – which is scheduled to open on January 30, Hoa Lu festival from April 1-3, and Trang An festival from April 10 to late May 2020./.

