This year’s festival is expected to include four key activities demonstrating the connection, convergence, and spread of cultural heritage in the locality and the country as a whole.

Set for December 26, the opening ceremony will be the highlight of the festival, elaborately staged as the first show in the magical space of the world cultural and natural heritage of the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex.

The beauty of rivers, mountains, music, light, and projection mapping technology along with traditional and contemporary art, and others, will tell the story of the history and culture of the ancient capital of Hoa Lu - Ninh Binh, as well as the cultural essence of the country’s different regions.

The programme also sees the participation of an art troupe from Udomxay province in Laos, together with artists and artisans from cultural regions around the country.

Through the festival, Ninh Binh hopes to promote its image as a safe, attractive, and friendly destination, the land and people of Vietnam’s ancient capital with thousands of years of civilisation, integration, and development./.

VNA