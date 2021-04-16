Ninh Binh gearing up for grand opening of Visit Vietnam Year 2021
The northern province of Ninh Binh is working around the clock to prepare for the grand opening ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year 2021 and Hoa Lu Festival on April 20, which is expected to attract thousands of people.
It marks the start of a series of 38 cultural, sports, and tourism events the province plans to organise as host of the Visit Vietnam Year in 2021.
To gear up for the grand opening, Hoa Lu district has mobilised all communes and townships to fly national flags and set up banners, Vice Chairman of the district’s People’s Committee Luu Quang Minh said. All main streets have been tidied up and decorated with flowers, he added.
Ninh Binh has also adopted measures to ensure security for the event and to prevent fires and traffic jams. It has paid particular attention to precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19, with regular inspections held to examine the coronavirus response at local tourist spots and the conduct of health screenings of visitors and local residents, especially those exhibiting symptoms such as cough, fever, and shortness of breath.
The provincial Department of Health is disinfecting areas where the grand opening’s activities are to take place and strengthening food safety inspections and clean-ups at restaurants and hotels, Director Vu Manh Duong said.
Temperature checks, hand sanitiser, and masks will be provided at the entrance to the venue where the event is being held, while scenario planning has been developed to deal with any occurrence of COVID-19 after the event, Duong noted.
The grand opening ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year 2021 will take place at Hoa Lu ancient capital, a national special heritage site, and will be broadcast live on national TV channels. It will see the attendance of some 2,000 guests and 7,600 local people and visitors.
Located in the southern reaches of the Red River Delta, Ninh Binh is known for its wondrous natural scenery, with a labyrinth of waterways, mountains, and plains as well as cross-cultural influences from the north to the south and from the mountains to the plains and coastal areas. It is home to 1,821 relic areas, including 81 national relic sites and a world cultural and natural heritage site./.