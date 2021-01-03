Ninh Binh – Heaven for instagrammers
-
Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex covers an area of over 2,000 hectares. It is dubbed as Ha Long Bay in land thanks to its diverse limestone karsts and caves. The impressive sedimentary rock outcrops are always a tourist magnet in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
-
A boat tour around Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex is a joyful experience that most tourists go for when in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
-
Aerial view of Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex (Photo: VNA)
-
Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex has been recognised as a world natural and cultural heritage site by UNESCO. (Photo: VNA)
-
Boat tour is the best way for tourists to immerse in the majestic beauty of limestone karsts, rocky caves and crystal clear river. (Photo: VNA)
-
With its primitive beauty, Thung Nang in Dam Khe hamlet, Ninh Hai commune, Hoa Lu district, has become an emerging tourist destinations in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
-
As surrounded by majestic mountains, Thung Nang is an ideal getaway from bustling modern life. (Photo: VNA)
-
Thung Nang temple is dedicated to worship Goddess of Forests and Deity guarding local mountains. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ninh Binh province is also home to mysterious rocky caves. In photo: Mua cave, a heaven on earth. (Photo: VNA)
-
A tower on top of Mua mountain, spacious cactus garden and Koi fish pond are perfect backgrounds for instagrammable photos of people with wanderlust. (Photo: VNA)