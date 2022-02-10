A resident in Ninh Binh province gets COVID-19 vaccine at a local health centre. (Photo: baoninhbinh.org)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Ninh Binh province has asked heads of departments, agencies, and People’s Committees of districts and cities to strengthen measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of infections surged after Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.



According to the provincial Department of Health, a total of 452 COVID-19 cases were recorded between January 31 and February 3. However, it registered nearly 1,400 infections from February 4 to 7. Of these, 1,240 are community cases. Particularly, about 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported each day on February 8-9.



To dealt with the situation, the heads of departments, agencies, Chairpersons of People's Committees of districts and cities were requested to drastically carry out pandemic prevention and control measures in line with the directions of the Government, the Ministry of Health, and the provincial authorities. It is necessary to promote the role of the local medical supervision system, the commune police force and community-based COVID-19 teams as well as the responsibility of locals in pandemic prevention and control.



Agencies and units in the province were asked to prepare plans and be ready to respond to any situations and focus on implementing the 2022 spring vaccination campaign, ensuring its effectiveness./.