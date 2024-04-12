Ninh Binh keen on promoting tourism links with Laos: Official
Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern province of Ninh Binh Doan Minh Huan on April 11 received Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh and her spouse, during which the province leader expressed hope to promote tourism with Lao localities.
Secretary of the Party Committee of Ninh Binh Doan Minh Huan (R) presents a gift to Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh (Photo: VNA)
Highlighting the sound relations between Ninh Binh and Lao localities, he said that stronger friendship and cooperation with Lao localities have become an important motivation for socio-economic development of the localities and benefiting people of the two sides.
Huan hailed the tourism development potential of Laos, expressing his hope that the Lao diplomat will continue supporting Ninh Binh in expanding cooperation with Lao localities in the field.
Particularly, Ninh Binh hopes to connect with Luang Prabang ancient capital of Laos to share experience in preserving and promoting values of heritages, contributing to developing a cross-border heritage urban network, he said.
Huan said that Ninh Binh is building dossiers to seek the title of national historical relic site for Temple Nhoi Hoa Princess of Laos in Thai Son village, Son Lai commune of Nho Quan district. Ninh Binh hopes for assistance from Laos in supplying information of this historical figure, thus completing the dossiers to submit to relevant authorities, contributing to preserving the relic.
On the occasion of Laos’s traditional New Year festival Bunpimay, Huan extended his best wishes to the Lao Ambassador and her spouse.
Secretary of the Party Committee of Ninh Binh Doan Minh Huan (R) receives Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh (Photo: VNA)For her part, Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh shared her impression at the strong growth of Ninh Binh.
She highlighted the sound traditional friendship and close bond between Vietnam and Laos, and lauded the partnership between Ninh Binh and some Lao localities, including Oudomxay. She said she believes that Ninh Binh will promote its cooperation with Lao localities to further benefit the people of the two countries.
The Lao diplomat pledged that she will do her best to boost the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam as well as the relations among Lao and Vietnamese localities.
She vowed that Laos will assist Ninh Binh in expanding cooperation with Luang Prabang, Vientiane, and Houaphanh – localities that share many similarities with Ninh Binh, especially in tourism./.