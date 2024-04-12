Travel Hue named Vietnam's most affordable destination Hue emerges as the most affordable destination for travellers in Vietnam in April and May, according to the online travel platform Agoda.

Travel Thua Thien-Hue’s tourism development efforts pay off The central province of Thua Thien-Hue, home to Hue ancient capital, has seen a large number of tourists, especially foreigners, since the beginning of this year, thanks to its efforts to improve infrastructure, develop new products, and expand promotion programmes.

Travel Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart opens in Hanoi The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 themed “Vietnam Tourism – Green Transition for Sustainable Development” kicked off in Hanoi on April 11, attracting 700 enterprises across the country and 16 foreign countries and territories.

Travel New approach needed for tourism campaign: Official The tourism sector needs to take a new approach in its tourism promotion campaigns so as to bring efficiency gains, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong said on April 10.