Hoa Lu ancient town has become a highlight of nighttime tourism activities in Ninh Binh, attracting thousands of domestic and international visitors. Reenacting the culture and history of the Dai Viet Dynasty from the 10th century, Hoa Lu ancient town has been open since January 2022. The town is designed according to ancient cultural spaces, offering a great choice for visitors to experience daily life in ancient times.

Part of the Trang An Landscape Complex, Bai Dinh Pagoda has become a famous spiritual destination in the Red River Delta and the country as a whole. Exploring the beauty of Bai Dinh Pagoda at night, visitors will feel as though they are lost in a maze, with shimmering and brilliant lights in the quiet and dark.

Half of all visitor spending is at night when they stay longer and pay more for food and entertainment. Ninh Binh has invested a great deal in designing nighttime tourism products and creative cultural spaces. These include Hoa Lu ancient town, Bai Dinh Pagoda at night, and a night safari in Cuc Phuong National Park.

Exploiting cultural values in developing the nighttime economy will contribute to encouraging tourists to stay longer. Ninh Binh will continue to research and develop a variety of nightlife and entertainment to attract visitors and boost economic activities./.

VNA