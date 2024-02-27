In particular, Ninh Binh’s hotels are best known for their friendliness towards tourists, with second and third positions held by apartment-style accommodation and homestays.

The Booking.com Traveller Review Awards are an annual event held for the past 12 years as a way to acknowledge the relentless efforts of over 1.48 million travel partners worldwide in 221 countries and territories. Among them are over 11,360 partners in Vietnam.

The rankings are based on 309 million actual reviews from experts and travellers, creating a true and reliable picture of the quality of tourism services./.

VNA