Society Vietnamese, Cuban women's unions strengthen solidarity, friendship Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) Ha Thi Nga on May 11 hosted a reception for Teresa Maria Amarelle Boue, member of the Council of State of Cuba and Secretary General of the Cuban Women's Union.

Society Vietnamese institution signs cooperation agreement with IPU Vietnam’s International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) signed a cooperation agreement in Geneva on May 11 to boost collaboration between the two organisations which are both committed to serving as bridges between policy and science.

Society Hung Yen keeps door open for Vietnamese firms in Russia: provincial leader Hung Yen always provides optimal conditions for overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Russia to invest in the northern province, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Duy Hung said while meeting leaders of the Hung Yen Compatriots' Association in Russia recently.

Society Vietnam People’s Army-funded boarding school inaugurated in Laos A boarding culture and ethnicity school of the Lao People's Army built with Vietnamese funding was inaugurated in Vientiane on May 11.