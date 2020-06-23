Ninh Binh looks to revive tourism sector post-pandemic
Tourists visit Trang An Landscape Complex - a world cultural and natural heritage site - in northern Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)
Ninh Binh (VNA) – The year 2020 offered the chance for tourism in the northern province of Ninh Binh to thrive, as it was set to host the National Tourism Year, with a range of activities slated for inside and outside of the province.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, however, which has been brought under control in Vietnam but remains a complex issue elsewhere around the world, the number of tourists to Ninh Binh in the first half of this year fell significantly year-on-year, by 72 percent to 1.5 million.
Tourism revenue was down 66 percent, to 800 billion VND (34.3 million USD).
At a seminar held in the province on June 22, participants, including local leaders and 40 travel companies, discussed measures to tackle the difficulties in the tourism sector.
They agreed to focus on the domestic market, especially visitors from Hanoi and central and northern localities.
Ninh Binh is also preparing the best possible conditions to attract tourists from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Europe once the international tourism market reopens.
It will also diversify tourism services, such as providing scenic flights over the Trang An Landscape Complex - a world cultural and natural heritage site - along with kayaking, trekking, and craft village tourism./.