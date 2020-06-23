Destinations Breathtaking beauty of Northwestern region With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

Travel Ha Nam province launches new tourism offerings at Tam Chuc tourism site In a bid to promote local tourism and attract more visitors, the tourism sector in Ha Nam province has come up with a range of new offerings.

Culture - Sports Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex is a special religious tourist site in an awe-inspiring landscape, with its front facing the lake and its back leaning into the mountain.

Travel Church in HCM City among the world's best 'pink' destinations The Tan Dinh Church in HCM City’s District 3, also known as the Pink Church, has been included on the list of 10 "pink" global destinations by British magazine Conde Nast Traveler.