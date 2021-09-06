Ninh Binh promotes biodiversity preservation
Boasting distinctive biodiversity, from abundant species of flora and fauna to rich and varied landscapes, the northern province of Ninh Binh has taken drastic measures to preserve its nature.
The Van Long wetland reserve, located in the north of Gia Vien district in Ninh Binh province, is home to many rare and endangered species. (Photo: VNA)
Many species are listed in the Vietnam’s Red Book. (Photo: VNA)
Ninh Binh province has made concerted efforts in preserving animals and endangered species. (Photo: VNA)
