One significant event showcasing unique local culture is the Trang An Festival 2023, which included a wide range of traditional art and cultural activities.

Visitors were particularly drawn to the exhibition displaying more than 30 photo negatives highlighting unique local culture.

Many exhibitions, cultural festivals, and art exchanges have been held in Ninh Binh, highlighting the richness and diversity of the local culture and promoting solidarity in the community.

To boost sustainable tourism development, Ninh Binh has implemented various projects and plans to preserve and promote its cultural heritage, which has become a vital resource and soft power for local development. More than 200 traditional festivals have been held around the province so far.

It has also been successful in creating unique tour packages that incorporate traditional craft villages and spiritual-historical relics.

With its unique blend of cross-cultural influences and natural wonders, Ninh Binh is well-positioned to become a significant tourist destination in Vietnam. UNESCO’s recognition of the Trang An Landscape Complex as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site in 2014 has put Ninh Binh on the map and made it the first mixed natural and cultural property in Vietnam./.

