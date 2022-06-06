Environment Austria-funded project to strengthen climate resilience in Soc Trang Three communes in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang will benefit from an Austria-funded project on strengthening climate resilience launched on June 6.

Environment Binh Thuan aims to plant 10 million trees by 2025 A ceremony to launch a tree planting drive was held in Phan Thiet city of the southern central province of Binh Thuan on June 5 by the provincial People's Committee in collaboration with NovaGroup.

Environment Vietnam leads transition to clean energy in Southeast Asia Vietnam is leading the transition to clean energy in Southeast Asia and is a bright spot on an otherwise soot-black map, according to an article published recently on The Economist.

Environment Sustainable landscape project launched for Central Highlands provinces A project to strengthen integrated sustainable landscape management through a deforestation-free jurisdiction in the Central Highlands provinces of Lam Dong and Dak Nong was launched on June 4.