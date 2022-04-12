Culture - Sports New virtual project for Hung Kings' celebration The project 'Road to Hung Kings’ Kingdom' in VR (virtual reality) has kicked off to spread the UNESCO-recognised practice of worshipping Hung Kings Day and Vietnamese traditional culture in general.

Culture - Sports Football clubs ready for AFC Champions League Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) will face clubs from Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Australia in Group H of AFC Champions League 2022.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to host ASEAN plus police music gala in July The Ministry of Public Security is planning to organise the 2022 Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) plus police music gala in July, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnam People’s Police (July 20).

Culture - Sports Ho Tay Half Marathon returns The Ho Tay Half Marathon – Legend Race will feature more than 3,000 entrants, competing around Hanoi’s West Lake on April 17.