Ninh Binh province accelerates preparation for SEA Games 31
As the 31st Southeast Asia (SEA) Games approaches, the northern province of Ninh Binh is speeding up preparations for the region's biggest sporting event.
Ninh Binh Gymnasium - the venue of Karate of SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)
Pham Tuan Anh, director of the Sports Training and Competition Centre, said that about 80 percent of the upgrade work to the Ninh Binh Gymnasium – the venue of Karate of the Games has been completed.
Tong Quang Thin, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, affirmed that SEA Games 31 is not only a sporting event but also helps promote culture and tourism between countries in the region. The hosting of Karate is a good opportunity to promote the image and people of Ninh Binh to delegates and tourists from many countries in Southeast Asia. Therefore, departments, agencies, and localities are asked to work closely for safe and successful competition, he said.
Thin, who is also head of the provincial organising committee for the Games, said vehicles have been arranged for transporting athletes, referees and officials, adding that the committee has also strengthened the dissemination of the event on the mass media and LED screens in Ninh Binh city.
The Games will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.