Tourists visit Phat Diem Cathedral in Kim Son district, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – Jubilant Christmas atmosphere is everywhere across the northern province of Ninh Binh, which boasts a large community of Catholics in Vietnam.



The province's churches, parishes, streets, and amusement spots decorated with colourful lights, ornaments, and Christmas trees have become popular destinations for both Catholic followers and non-Catholic ones.

This year, at Phat Diem Cathedral in the province’s Kim Son district, there is no 25-high Christmas tree like in previous years. However, traditional Christmas setups like caves, pine trees, symbols of Gods, and scenes are made meticulously and splendidly, drawing crowds of visitors.

Mai Van Quy of Phat Diem Cathedral, said that 70% of the decoration work for the church has been completed, adding that thousands of people are visiting the church every night at this time of the year.

Christmas today is not only a major holiday for Catholics but also a festival for everyone.

Besides churches, popular tourism destinations like the ancient Hoa Lu Ancient Capital and Xuan Thanh Urban Area are also brightened up with Christmas decorations and activities.



Tran Thi Diep Anh, head of the Communication Department of Hoa Lu Ancient Capital in Ninh Binh City, said that since December 15, the ancient capital relic site has been decorated for Christmas.

Activities will be organised in the relic, offering people and tourists opportunities to join in the Christmas atmosphere with local people such as hymns singing and music shows.

She said that local authorities and parishes have paid attention to security and social order as well as traffic safety to ensure a peaceful Christmas for both local people and visitors.

Ninh Binh has over 145,200 Catholic followers, accounting for 23.33% of the province's population. Kim Son district is home to the largest Catholic community in the province, who make up 46.7% of the district's population./.