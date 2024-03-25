Politics Tien Giang urged to prioritise sustainable growth, address climate challenges Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang to achieve harmonious development in the fields of socio-economy, culture and environment while ensuring national defence and security.

Politics NA Chairman attends ceremony marking 20th anniversary of Dak Nong's re-establishment A ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the re-establishment of Dak Nong (January 1, 2004 - 2024) was held in the Central Highlands province on March 23 evening, with the attendance of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Top Finnish legislator begins official visit to Vietnam Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho and a high-ranking delegation of the Finnish Parliament arrived in Hanoi at noon on March 24, beginning a three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Top Finnish legislator's visit expected to boost Vietnam-Finland cooperation: official The visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho from March 24-26 is expected to help strengthen the cooperative relations between the two countries in various areas, said Don Tuan Phong, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for Foreign Affairs.