The Trang An Landscape Complex, a famous tourist destination in Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)



Ninh Binh (VNA) – The northern province of Ninh Binh, host of the 2020 National Tourism Year, has been fully prepared for a grand opening of the year, slated for February 22.



At a conference on January 3, it was reported that all preparations for the event has been completed.



The ceremony, to be held at the Dinh Tien Hoang De Square in Ninh Binh city, will be broadcast live on the national television channel and the provincial television channel.



Following the ceremony and an art programme, a spectacular firework show will be held to entertain about 3,500 delegates along with thousands of locals and visitors.



The opening ceremony is among activities ushering in a series of events during the National Tourism Year 2020.



According to the organising board, the year will take the theme “Hoa Lu – ancient capital of a thousand years” with 27 activities, including Bai Dinh pagoda festival that will open on January 30, Hoa Lu festival from April 1-3, and Trang An festival from April 10 to the late May 2020.



The Miss Capital ASEAN 2020 final round, the “Yellow Tam Coc - Trang An” tourism week, an international workshop on “xam” singing, a music exchange between provinces having world heritages and twinning localities at home and abroad, the second Trang An marathon tournament, and Ninh Binh trade and tourism fair are also among the planned events.



Other activities include Dau temple festival, Duc Thanh Nguyen temple festival, Thai Vi temple festival, display of Ninh Binh antiques, the Hoa Lu Volleyball Cup 2020, a photo competition themed “Ninh Binh land and people”, an international symposium on the preservation of world cultural and natural heritage values in combination with sustainable tourism development, among others.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will also organise 11 activities while 24 cities and provinces hold 79 events in response to the year./.