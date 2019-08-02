With thousands of hectares of forest land and favourable conditions in terms of climate and terrain, the northern province of Ninh Binh boasts strengths to develop forest economic activities. Especially, thanks to its creativeness as mobilising many stake-holders in forest protection, the province’s forest area has been maintained and expanded annually.

Nho Quan district of Ninh Binh province has nearly 18,000 hectares of forest and forestry land, making up three fifth of the total area of the province.

In an attempt to protect forest, mitigate possible risks of wild fires, local authorities have carried out granting forest ownerships for all local households.

Ninh Binh’s forest land for specific purposes accounts for over 60 percent of total 30,400 ha with forest coverage making up 20 percent of natural land.

In addition to granting forest land ownership licenses to individuals, local authorities have also consolidated the inspection of and communications on forest protection.

With a focus on consolidating forest protection, the province’s forestry sector has set up over 20 forest management sub-departments at the communal level with over 40 rangers along with tens of groups in the involvement of local residents. Since the beginning of this year, over 518,000 trees have been planted and more than 230 ha of forest has been replanted.-VNA