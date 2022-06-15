Ninh Binh speeds up digital transformation of e-Government
Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Ninh Binh (VNA) - The Ministry of Information and Communications will assist Ninh Binh with the transformation of digital operations to make the northern locality a model province in Vietnam, Minister Nguyen Manh Hung has affirmed.
Minister Hung, who is also Vice Chairman of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, had a working session on June 14 with provincial leaders on the process of e-Government and digital transformation.
He emphasised the importance of the role of specialised agencies in directing the transformation.
The minister shared the current challenges facing the locality, and suggested it continue to advance the approach, pay more attention to human resources training and development to deliver results in digital transformation.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha said that as Ninh Binh is one of the localities piloting digital transformation in the country, the province has the opportunity to demonstrate the effective policy of the Government and Ministry of Information and Communications.
In 2021 and 2022, Ninh Binh allocated 150 billion VND (6.46 million USD), or about 1 percent of the local budget spending to implement the change.
Consistent policy is key to underpin this transformation, Ha stated.
The province hopes that through this working session, it could find ways to solve existing obstacles and make proposals related to policies on information technology (IT) access, the building and administration of e-Government and digital transformation to improve the provincial competitiveness index and better the Party building work.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Quang Ngoc, who is also head of the province’s steering committee for digital transformation, said that the outcomes of the working session will help Ninh Binh pave new ways of thinking on the issue.
To successfully implement digital transformation, it is necessary to start with the smallest and most necessary things to meet the requirements of socio-economic development, building the Party, and building a better political system.
According to Ngoc, Ninh Binh province has arranged funding, and initial results have been positive, but there is still work to be done.
Therefore, the province is looking forward to receiving the support and assistance of the Ministry of Information and Communications in a number of areas, including personnel management, creating a digital platform for interactions between people, businesses and the Party and authorities. These moves should serve to provide information to orient public opinion, create a consensus and determination to successfully implement socio-economic development goals. Ninh Binh province should be able to lead development in the Red River Delta, he added.
The working session focused on clarifying several issues, including the administration; mechanisms and policies to build e-government and digital transformation; the building of digital infrastructure, digital platform, and human resources training and development; ensuring cyber security and safety, developing and exploiting applications for people and businesses.
Participants also proposed solutions to deal with difficulties and obstacles related to digitisation in the fields of land management, tourism and the building of smart cities.
In June 2020, the Prime Minister approved the national digital transformation programme to 2025 with a vision to 2030. The plan targets the lofty goal for 2025 that the digital economy will make up 20 percent of Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) and at least 10 percent of each sector. Vietnam also hopes to become one of the 50 best performers in the ICT Development Index and the Global Competitiveness Index, and among the 35 leading countries in the Global Innovation Index by that year./.