Sci-Tech Pandemic drives need for technology adoption among firms The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many enterprises to close, with workers losing their jobs and their lives seriously affected. However, through the use of technology, businesses can rebuild management and operations to accelerate and create breakthroughs, experts have said.

Sci-Tech First Vietnam Data Summit to take place this month Vietnam Data Summit 2022, the first of its kind in Vietnam, will be held by the Ho Chi Minh Computer Association (HCA) and Western Digital Vietnam in the southern city on June 24, heard a press conference on June 10.

Sci-Tech Thanh Hoa makes digital transformation strategic task The north central province of Thanh Hoa has been implementing digital transformation for over one year across its localities in line with the resolution of the 19th provincial Party Congress for the 2022-2025 tenure.

Business Vietnam: ideal destination for global tech giants Vietnam is again in the spotlight after Apple’s move to shift production activities to this Southeast Asian country, according to TRT World page of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation.