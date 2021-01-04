Tourists visit Ninh Binh's Trang An Landscape Complex on the New Year holiday 2021 (Photo: VNA)



Ninh Binh (VNA) – Ninh Binh province, a tourist destination in the north, is launching several measures to achieve its goal of welcoming 7 million arrivals this year, during which it hosts the National Tourism Year.



According to Director of the provincial Tourism Department Bui Van Manh, the department is giving recommendations to the local authorities on preparing for the year, assessing tourism service development projects, upgrading the local tourism portal to be trilingual (Vietnamese, English, and French), and launching promotion activities on social networks, among other activities.



It is also working with the provincial tourism association to mobilise travel agencies’ engagement in demand stimulus activities and increase service quality, he added.



Ensuring related security and order, environmental sanitation, and COVID-19 prevention and control are also key tasks, noted the official.



According to statistics from the department, during the recent three-day New Year holiday, the province received more than 32,000 visitors. Most of them went to local renowned destinations like Trang An Landscape Complex – a world cultural and natural heritage site, Cuc Phuong national park, and Van Long submerged natural reserve.



Last year, it hosted 2.8 million tourists, equaling to just 37 percent of the 2019 figure. The reduction was largely due to the impact of the pandemic./.