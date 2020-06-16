Travel Visitors flock back to HCM City’s oldest garden post Covid-19 After closing for nearly two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saigon zoo and botanical gardens Thao Cam Vien reopened in late May and has once again become a popular destination for visitors, in particular youngsters. The 156-year-old park may well be the “hottest” destination this summer.

Business Northwestern provinces move to promote travel demand A tourism demand stimulus programnme for the northwestern region has been launched with the participation of more than 150 travel companies.

Travel Five Vietnamese places among world’s 20 best backpacking destinations Ha Giang, Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, Ninh Binh, Ha Long, and Quy Nhon of Vietnam have been listed among the 20 best global destinations for backpackers to visit in 2020, according to recent rankings published by Hostelworld.

Travel Quang Binh offers large discounts to boost tourism Authorities in the central province of Quang Binh have approved a plan to cut entrance fees to a series of natural beauty spots in half from now till the end of the year.